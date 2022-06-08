Diogo Jota shares what he thinks of Darwin Nunez who could compete for his starting-XI spot at Liverpool

Diogo Jota remained somewhat tight-lipped when questioned about the progress of Liverpool’s reported dealings with Benfica over the transfer of Darwin Nunez.

Nonetheless, the former Wolves hitman shared some praise for the Uruguayan, recalling the meeting between the two outfits in the Champions League knockout stages.

“I had the opportunity to play against him and he’s a good player, but I can’t say anything else at the moment,” the Portuguese international told reporters, as covered by the Echo.

The 22-year-old got on the scoresheet twice across both legs of the quarter-final clash, impressing Jurgen Klopp in the process.

It seems that Nunez has left something of a lasting impression, with multiple reports claiming that a deal is close to completion between ourselves and the Primeira Liga-based outfit.

In an arrangement potentially exceeding the £66m mark previously touted (in terms of the initial fee up front), it’s a sizeable transfer that signals our intent to maintain the high levels of quality in the forward line even should Sadio Mane depart as expected for Bavaria.

With us rarely investing so much in one player, it would prove our absolute faith in the striker’s ability; a comforting thought given that we may have already seen the last of our No.10 in the famous red shirt.

Though perhaps a less comforting thought for Jota with whom our next potential signing will likely be directly competing with for a spot in the starting-XI.

