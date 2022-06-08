European football expert explains what Liverpool are potentially getting in ‘terrific’ Darwin Nunez

Kevin Hatchard spoke in glowing terms about Liverpool’s next potential major signing in Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan has been strongly tipped for a move to join Jurgen Klopp’s outfit this summer, with multiple outlets reporting that the two clubs are in talks over a deal.

“The season before this one was a bit disrupted, but this season just gone he’s been terrific,” the European football expert told talkSPORT Drive.

“Top scorer in Primeira Liga in a Benfica side that were a bit hit and miss. They were never really in the title race and Porto won that fairly comfortably.

“He’s been very impressive. Scored six goals in the Champions League, so he looked really good against Liverpool and Barcelona.”

Despite an immense campaign last term, the commentator was keen to emphasise that the 22-year-old wouldn’t be a like for like replacement for Sadio Mane and was a purchase for the future.

“He’s somebody who would suit Liverpool because he can either play through the middle or off the left in a three,” Hatchard continued.

“Who do we know who does that? Sadio Mane, who may be on the move. He would be a good replacement for Mane, even though he’s a world class player.

“You are buying potential with Nunez.”

Able to play on the left-flank and down the middle, the former Almeria striker shouldn’t leave us lacking in versatility when it comes to the forward line, which will be a massive plus for Jurgen Klopp and the coaching staff.

That being said, the quality of Luis Diaz’s performances down the left should mean that Nunez is being mainly considered for the central role providing competition for a starting-XI spot to Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino.

When considering the possibilities, it’s difficult to see the Portuguese international – who registered 29 goal contributions in 55 appearances (across all competitions) – being easily discarded, which may yet encourage a change of tack from our German tactician when it comes to the setup of his side.

