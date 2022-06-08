Fabrizio Romano confirms agreement between Liverpool & Man Utd ahead of opening Nunez bid

With interest gathering over Darwin Nunez ahead of the opening of the summer window, Benfica will no doubt be hoping to encourage a bidding war for their most valuable asset.

It’s a situation both Liverpool and Manchester are keen to avoid in their respective pursuits of the 22-year-old, however, as Fabrizio Romano reports in a tweet.

Liverpool are planning to prepare an opening, verbal bid for Darwin Núñez to test water with Benfica. Proposal could be around €80m with add-ons. Manchester United also in contact with Núñez’s agent. 🇺🇾 #LFC Both clubs guarantee they have no intention to enter into bidding war. pic.twitter.com/pH559Xnpuy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2022

An opening bid of £68m is close to the £66m threshold the Reds were hoping to stay close to in any potential move for the Uruguayan, though it’s a figure the club is expected to exceed.

READ MORE: Liverpool drop £42.5m asking price for Sadio Mane as Bayern sporting director wants meeting with Julian Ward

Some sources have claimed that an amount in excess of £80m is the rough ballpark amount the Primeira Liga outfit are aiming for – a fee that would break our current transfer record held by Virgil van Dijk’s £75m move from Southampton.

With Sadio Mane on the way out, however, and Liverpool in need of a quality replacement who can bring down the average age of the forward line, there are few options in world football more suitable to the task than Nunez.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded