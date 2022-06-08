Fabrizio Romano responds to Bayern’s second Mane bid with personal update on Liverpool star’s priority

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Bayern Munich remain Sadio Mane’s priority for a potential transfer in the upcoming summer window.

The Italian shared the update on Twitter and reaffirmed Liverpool’s intention to receive a larger fee than that offered in the Bavarians’ second bid.

Liverpool position on Sadio Mané is still the same. No intention to accept €25/30m bids with add-ons included but new proposal will be needed. 🔴 #LFC Talks with Bayern will continue as Mané wants to leave – and Bayern are his priority. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2022

The Merseysiders made it clear in no uncertain terms that they found Hasan Salihamidzic’s latest attempt laughable with the German outfit still short of the £42.5m valuation attached to the Senegalese international.

With the former Southampton ace’s contract set to expire next summer, one might be inclined to argue we’re risking a great deal given that the German champions could agree a pre-contract agreement with the 30-year-old in the relatively near future.

That being said, it has to be emphasised that we’re negotiating over the future of an AFCON winner and a Ballon d’Or contender – at £42.5m, Bayern are still getting a bargain in one of the leading attacking talents in world football.

We’ll be massively disappointed to see our No.10 not commit a further few years to Jurgen Klopp’s project, though if it’s an exit that helps facilitate a new contract for Mo Salah and the funding of a move for Darwin Nunez, fans have every reason to remain optimistic about the future.

