‘Going to be world-class’ – Liverpool told they must beat Man Utd to sensational talent Suarez recommended to Barcelona

Jose Enrique was adamant on Twitter that Liverpool must beat out the competition in their pursuit of Benfica hotshot, Darwin Nunez.

The former Reds’ fullback drew attention to prior quotes from an old teammate in Luis Suarez who had recommended his compatriot to Barcelona.

If Luis Suarez is recommended him I believe we should listen. He is going to be world class and we shouldn't let united or anybody beating us signing him pic.twitter.com/rc9qam2y18 — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 8, 2022

Given that Benfica are expected to charge upwards of £70m for the prolific forward this summer following a remarkable campaign for the Eagles, the Catalan giants may very well be rueing their failure to capitalise on the advice handed to them.

READ MORE: Journalist reveals Liverpool’s opening bid for Darwin Nunez as Reds identify Benfica hotshot as Mane replacement

As proponents of spending reasonable amounts of money, around the £30-40m mark, for talent either on the cusp of the world-class bracket or deemed capable of breaking into that tier at a later stage, rare is the moment that we seriously consider the possibility of breaking our transfer record.

Of course, we’ve not been afraid to stump up big fees where quality is needed and we can be sure of the fact that Sadio Mane’s potential exit will be a big blow in that regard.

At 22-years-old, Nunez has at least eight more years to offer at the peak of domestic football, potentially more if the player is cut from a similar cloth as our No.10 and Mo Salah.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded