Ibou Konate describes reported Liverpool target as ‘the best player in the Bundesliga’ as he awaits transfer advance

Liverpool seem to have Darwin Nunez firmly in their sights but that doesn’t mean the search for a forward has been called off.

Speaking with the media whilst on international duty with France (via RMC Sport), Ibou Konate was asked about Christopher Nkunku and said: “No need to describe Nkunku, he is the best player in the Bundesliga this season. He wins a lot, he is good technically.

“I am close to him, to Guendouzi or to Diaby and Kamara at the Blues. In real life I am close to everyone.”

READ MORE: Liverpool eye 26-year-old Premier League midfielder to ‘potentially fill the midfield void’ after ‘Tchouameni’s snub’

It’s quite the recommendation from our No.5 for his former RB Leipzig teammate, someone who has also been earmarked as a potential transfer option in this window.

The 24-year-old has 35 goals in all competitions this season (one more than the Uruguayan for Benfica) and recorded 20 assists in 51 games this season.

His 55 goal contributions will go a long way to catch the attention of other parties too but we can hope that the friendship with our 23-year-old defender could persuade the attacker to move to Merseyside.

#Ep53 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Paris debacle, reviewing Liverpool’s season… & more!