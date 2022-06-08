James Pearce on how Liverpool will finance the club-record €100 million fee for Darwin Nunez if he arrives this summer

Interest in Darwin Nunez has taken a huge upturn and now all major Liverpool journalists are having their say on the deal.

The Athletic’s James Pearce has discussed how the Reds will pay the huge fee for the Uruguayan: ‘£85m is a massive fee but he’s only 22 and it would be a long-term investment.

‘Plus #LFC should be able to generate a big chunk of that from sales – Mane, Phillips, N Williams, Oxlade etc’.

The way in which this deal has escalated so quickly can only assume that a deal for Sadio Mane is firmly in the pipeline and that we are readying ourselves to find a replacement.

If we are to also sell the likes of Nat Phillips, Neco Williams and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on top of that, it’s fair to say that they will all cover the costs of the 34-goal striker from Benfica.

With Jurgen Klopp extending his contract, he looks set to start work on his second generation team at Anfield and this may well start with the impressive 22-year-old.

