Journalist who broke Liverpool interest in Nunez shares Benfica star’s ‘first choice’ club

In a transfer story that seemed to be verging on a pipe dream at times, it would appear that Liverpool’s pursuit of Darwin Nunez is very much real, as multiple outlets would attest.

Jacque Talbot, who originally helped break the story online, shared that the Uruguayan international ‘has now prioritised Liverpool as a first choice’.

Exc: My understanding from speaking to those in Portugal is that Darwin Nunez has now prioritised Liverpool as a first choice. Been reported in the UK that the Merseyside club are readying a bid. https://t.co/Vi63ju8ZF9 — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) June 8, 2022

The former Almeria hitman won’t come cheaply, of course – potentially as much as £85m, it is believed – which is hardly surprising given the names lining up to sign the 22-year-old.

It’s a step up from the £66m, which was initially believed to be a potential strong starting point for negotiations, though Benfica are understandably keen to maximise their potential profit.

With Sadio Mane potentially departing, the acquisition of Nunez would herald the next evolution of the forward line for us and perhaps a shift towards a more No.9-centric attacking lineup.

This could have a significant knock-on effect as far as Jurgen Klopp’s chosen tactics are concerned, with a nod back to the 4-2-3-1 more frequently favoured during the German’s Borussia Dortmund days a possibility.

