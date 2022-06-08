Journalist reveals Liverpool’s opening bid for Darwin Nunez as Reds identify Benfica hotshot as Mane replacement

Liverpool are reportedly planning on submitting a £70m opening bid in an attempt to secure the services of Benfica hitman, Darwin Nunez.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from transfer journalist, Ekrem Konur, with the Merseysiders keen on the Uruguayan as a potential Sadio Mane replacement.

🚨 Liverpool are planning to make a £70million offer for Benfica for Uruguayan star Darwin Nunez.

🇺🇾 #LFC🔴

The Merseysiders’ interest in the 22-year-old is more than understandable in light of the forward’s superb showing against the club in the Champions League knockout stages – not to mention his terrific goal tally of 34 efforts in 41 games (across all competitions).

Though capable of filing out on the left flank, we at the Empire of the Kop would presume that Nunez has been selected to fill the central role in the front-three Mane is expected to vacate this summer.

Given goalscoring quality we already possess in Diogo Jota, however, it does raise questions around how Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff plan on utilising our remaining attacking options.

The pair could certainly rotate, with form dictating who starts the biggest occasions, or the German could instead opt for a formation change that gets the best out of his available men.

