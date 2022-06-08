Liverpool agree personal terms with Darwin Nunez as journalist claims Benfica hitman has ‘never been so close to Liverpool’

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Darwin Nunez on personal terms with the player set to sign on a five-year deal should the Reds and Benfica sort out a suitable transfer package.

The deal is expected to exceed £60m up front, with Gianluigi Longari claiming on Twitter that the player has ‘never been so close to Liverpool’.

Confirmed by some other reliable sources:

– Darwin Nunez 🇺🇾 has a total agreement with #Liverpool on personal terms (2027)

– Darwin Nunez never been so close to Liverpool 🔴

The Merseysiders have already completed the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, with there remaining serious interest in Calvin Ramsey from Aberdeen.

Should Sadio Mane depart the club this summer and we manage to secure a deal for Nunez, the future of our forward line will look increasingly exciting with the Uruguayan, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz featuring.

A contract extension for Mo Salah should remain a priority given that the No.11 looks set to be a big performer well into his 30s and fresh terms would ensure that we maintain a good blend of experience and promise.

Either way, it’ll be exciting to see how a more traditional No.9 affects Jurgen Klopp’s tactical setup, providing more options for the German coach to experiment going into the next campaign.

