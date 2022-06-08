Liverpool and Darwin Nunez close in on ‘agreement on personal terms’ as our pursuit of 34-goal man intensifies

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours and now it seems as though Liverpool are close to a big step in the deal for Darwin Nunez.

As reported by Sport Italia’s Gianluigi Longari: ‘#Liverpool close to reach an agreement with #Benfica for striker Darwin Nunez. #LFC Agreement on personal terms’.

Laying all of our cards on the table seems to have been the right strategy and Julian Ward looks days or hours away from completing his first deal as Sporting Director.

There are now several news outlets reporting the same news that personal terms have been agreed between ourselves and the 34-goal Benfica man.

Although this seemingly paves the way for a departure of Sadio Mane (and others to finance the deal), it’s an exciting move to see the Reds smash their transfer record on the Uruguayan.

It appears as though Jurgen Klopp really wants the 22-year-old and he will add a new dimension to our potent forward line.

You can view the update on Darwin via @Glongari on Twitter:

