Liverpool angry at ‘insulting’ second Mane bid from Bayern including unachievable add-ons

Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich’s second bid for Sadio Mane, citing likely unachievable add-ons that would have only contributed towards a maximum fee of £30m.

This update comes courtesy of the Mirror’s David Maddock on Twitter, with sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, duly informed that the German champions’ second attempt ‘is insulting’.

Liverpool anger at second Bayern bid for Mane. Lowball offer worth up to £30m, including add-ons ONLY achievable if Mane wins hat trick of Ballon d'Ors! 🤣 Offer rejected out of hand and Bayern sporting director told in no uncertain terms his club's approach is insulting.#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) June 8, 2022

The Senegalese international’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023, with the clock steadily ticking down towards a departure on a pre-contract agreement.

The notion that our handling of Mane’s exit should be influenced by prior good relations built up from the sale of Thiago Alcantara, which seems to be guiding the Bundesliga outfit’s approach to negotiations, is absolute nonsense, to say the least.

As superb a player our 30-year-old wide man is too, the prospect of him earning a hat-trick of Balon d’Ors – a feat rarely seen outside the duopoly of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – is objectively unlikely.

Add on top the need for our No.10 to help his potential new employers earn ‘multiple’ Champions League titles (according to a tweet from Paul Joyce), and one can more than understand why Liverpool feel outraged by the latest attempt.

Liverpool reject new offer from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane, which would have only reached £30m with multiple CL and Ballon d'Or wins. Player valued at around £42.5m. https://t.co/ZuFMmInMpq — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 8, 2022

One thing is clear regardless – Sadio Mane will not be moving the Bavarians this summer without a significantly improved third offer, far closer to the desired £42.5m we’re seeking.

