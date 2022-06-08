Liverpool are ‘prepared to smash their transfer record’ for Darwin Nunez but face competition from ‘Man United and Atletico’

If Liverpool want to secure Darwin Nunez it looks as though we have a fight for the right price and from other interested parties.

As reported by Dominic King from the Daily Mail: ‘Liverpool want to sign Darwin Nunez and are prepared to smash their transfer record to get him. Nunez keen on Liverpool, Man United and Atletico Madrid also interested in him’.

With the Reds laying down the gauntlet of not wanting to enter a bidding war and seemingly being okay with breaking their transfer record for the 22-year-old, then we have placed the ball in Benfica’s court.

READ MORE: James Pearce on how Liverpool will finance the club-record €100 million fee for Darwin Nunez if he arrives this summer

The Uruguayan would be interested in moving to Anfield and may push his club to accept a deal, if we are being so bold as to say this is a one-time offer for the forward.

Interest from rival clubs such as Manchester United, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid would give the Primera Liga outfit a headache but we won’t have to be embroiled in that.

With Paul Joyce also confirming we are interested in other parties, then the clock may be ticking for this deal to be completed at all.

