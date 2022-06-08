Liverpool declare ‘interest’ in next midfield target after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid

Liverpool may have appeared to have missed out on Aurelien Tchouameni but the process is very much underway in highlighting the next target.

As per the Daily Mail: ‘According to Sky Sports News, the Ivory Coast international is confident that he will leave Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven to be a Premier League next season.

‘Defensive midfielder Sangare has a reported £29.9million (€35m) release clause and three years left on his current deal at the Dutch side, with Liverpool and Newcastle also reported to be interest in the Dutch media’.

The 24-year-old made 49 appearances last season for PSV, only missing four matches through injury in the entire campaign, scoring four goals and recording four assists.

Playing in defensive and central midfield, the Ivory Coast international would add depth to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and cover for the likes of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson.

It’s believed that Ibrahim Sangare could arrive for around £30 million and that would be a much more attractive proposition for FSG, when compared with the seemigly Real Madrid bound Monaco man.

