Liverpool eye 26-year-old Premier League midfielder to ‘potentially fill the midfield void’ after ‘Tchouameni’s snub’

With Aurelien Tchouameni seemingly off the cards, Liverpool will have to seek other midfield options for this summer window.

As reported by The Mirror: ‘Tchouameni’s snub will prove a setback for Liverpool in a window where the Reds have clearly identified a new central midfielder as a priority. James Milner has agreed a contract extension, but reports suggest the club are open to offers for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with the England international entering the final year of his deal.

‘Barcelona wonderkid Gavi and Leeds United stalwart Kalvin Phillips are the latest names linked to potentially fill the midfield void’.

READ MORE: Liverpool declare ‘interest’ in next midfield target after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid

Gavi is already a player that has been linked with a move this summer, alongside PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, but the move for Kalvin Phillips is not one that has been reported much of late.

The Leeds midfielder was last linked back in March and now the 26-year-old may be keen to commit to a move to Anfield, particularly after his club’s poor campaign last time out.

Injury blighted his last Premier League season, allowing only 20 league games for the England international, but he would still drive a hefty fee should Jurgen Klopp want him to be a star in our midfield.

#Ep53 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Paris debacle, reviewing Liverpool’s season… & more!