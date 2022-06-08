Liverpool interest ‘will appeal to Nunez’ confirms Paul Joyce as the move for club-record Darwin Nunez ramps up

Liverpool’s reported interest in Darwin Nunez has hit overdrive and many reputable sources are confirming the rumours.

As per Paul Joyce writing for The Times: ‘Liverpool have been told it will take a club-record fee of about £85 million to prise the Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez from Benfica.

‘Benfica will look to sell high if they lose him and are seeking €100 million (about £85 million) for the player they signed from Almeria for €24 million in 2020. Almeria will receive 20 per cent of any profit Benfica make on the transfer’.

‘The Anfield club have not made a bid at this stage and will continue to look at other targets, but the possibility of moving to Merseyside and working with Klopp will appeal to Núñez’.

Although this report seems to dampen the deemed assured move for the Uruguayan from others, such as those in Portugal and from our local reporters, it is still a confirmation of interest from Jurgen Klopp and the club.

The fee owed to Almeria by Benfica will also explain their push for a higher fee, especially as the Primeira Liga outfit have only been able to enjoy his services for two seasons.

Our move for the 34-goal striker, despite no bid being submitted yet, should show him how interested we are and may help to push this deal closer to completion.

