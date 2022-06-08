Liverpool ready to break their transfer record in ‘100 million euros’ move for player that ‘Klopp is crazy about’

It seems to be off one minute and on the next but there’s been a big update on Liverpool’s hunt for Darwin Nunez.

After it being reported that Newcastle United and Manchester United had bid for the Uruguayan, as well as us apparently confirming we wouldn’t enter into a bidding war and pay over the odds for the Benfica man – more news has been discovered this morning.

As reported by Portuguese outfit Report (translated to English): ‘Klopp is crazy about Darwin: Liverpool offers 100 million euros.

‘Englishmen willing to close the most expensive acquisition in the club’s history and the forward has already told Benfica that he intends to play at Anfield’.

In what would be a club record fee for the 22-year-old, it appears as though we are now willing to spend around £85 million on him.

With confirmed interest from the reliable source of Paul Joyce and the belief that we won’t let this drag on and enter a back-and-forth – this could be a laying all our cards on the table move.

It’s up to the player and his club on what the next move may be but should they say no, then it would be expected that we set our sights on the next target instead.

