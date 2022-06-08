Liverpool will turn attention to Christopher Nkunku if Darwin Nunez bid fails

Liverpool have now submitted a £70m bid for Darwin Nunez and have made the Uruguayan our no.1 target to reinforce the attack this summer.

However, should we fail to agree a deal with Benfica, who are also likely to field a bid from Manchester United, Liverpool will speak to Rb Leipzig regarding Christopher Nkunku, ETOK has been told.

Nkunku is coming off the back of a stellar season in Germany in which he was named Bundesliga Player of the Year, after scoring 35 goals and registering 15 assists in all competitions.

Nunez is two years Nkunku’s junior and is a more traditional centre-forward, priding himself on his pace, finishing and aerial prowess. Frenchman Nkunku is as comfortable playing off the striker as he is up top, while Nunez’s preference is to drift out wide to the left.

Personally think Nkunku is a more natural fit stylistically, but the Nunez bid proves Klopp is maybe looking to freshen up our attacking tactics. Also, Nkunku obv very expensive as well. Looks like LFC are all out to get one in, fast, though — Jordan Chamberlain (@Jordan_AC90) June 8, 2022

With Sadio Mane departing though, should Bayern Munich eventually submit a non-insulting bid, it’s clear Liverpool and new sporting director Julian Ward are moving fast to secure an elite replacement.

Benfica want £85m for Nunez, which would represent the highest fee Liverpool have ever paid, while RB Leipzig would require a similarly exorbitant fee; although their preference is to keep hold of Nkunku if possible.

Many of the best purchases during Jurgen Klopp’s reign have occurred when we’ve missed out on a primary target. Mario Gotze, Julian Brandt and Timo Werner were all lined up before Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota arrived respectively, so watch this space.

For now though, Nunez is the priority.