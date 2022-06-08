Neil Jones confirms PL rival interest in 28-year-old Liverpool star Klopp called a ‘Ferrari’

Liverpool look set to throw a big fee at Benfica for the signature of their star attacker, Darwin Nunez, this summer window with the Reds keen on replacing Sadio Mane.

It won’t stop the Premier League outfit from continuing to subscribe to its pursuit of sustainability under American owners FSG, with several potential sales beyond the Senegalese international identified, including that of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as reported by Neil Jones.

“Williams is valued at more than £10m ($12.5m) while Liverpool also expect bids for Japanese international forward Takumi Minamino, with Leeds and Wolves currently leading the race,” the journalist wrote for GOAL.

“Minamino, who scored 10 goals last season despite limited playing time, is rated at around £15m ($19m).

“Divock Origi is set to join AC Milan on a free transfer, James Milner has signed a new one-year contract, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to leave, with West Ham among those keen.

“Nat Phillips should also have offers, though may be allowed to go on loan again, along with the likes of Sepp Van den Berg, Rhys Williams, Leighton Clarkson and Owen Beck.”

The former Arsenal star enjoyed little in the way of game time beyond the AFCON, despite a series of promising outings whilst the club’s African contingent were on international duty, which could yet encourage the Englishman to seek out more regular game time elsewhere.

Though the FA Cup winners are unlikely to stand in the way of the midfielder should he desire a new challenge, there’s no question that a departure would disappoint Jurgen Klopp who described the player as one of several ‘Ferraris’ (as covered by football365) in the squad.

It had been worked out that we could earn as much as £72.5m from the sale of Nathaniel Phillips, Neco Williams and Mane – a fee that could rise significantly with the potential £15m departure of Taki Minamino and our No.15’s exit.

It’s certainly no slight on the ex-Gunners star, who has shown flashes of quality since a bright start to life at Anfield was shattered by serious ligament damage incurred during a Champions League clash with Roma in 2018.

As such, it may leave Oxlade-Chamberlain with a sense of having not quite accomplished his objectives in Merseyside, despite evidently possessing the quality required, should he part ways with us in the upcoming window.

