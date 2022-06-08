(Photos) Mick Jagger shares cool snaps from iconic Liverpool locations ahead of Anfield gig

Mick Jagger has returned to Liverpool ahead of the Rolling Stones’ upcoming gig at Anfield tomorrow.

The musician shared a series of snaps at several locations throughout the city, including in front of the Empire Theatre and next to the Cilla Black statue on Matthew Street.

Fans can catch the band and their supporting act, Echo & The Bunnymen, when doors open from 4pm onwards, with the former due to come on stage at 8:45pm.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Mick Jagger’s official Twitter account:

So long since I’ve been in Liverpool – looking forward to Anfield tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/b4lPk1550N — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) June 8, 2022