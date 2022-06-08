Two clubs have already made bids for Darwin Nunez with Liverpool one of four other ‘contenders’ to sign him – The Athletic

Liverpool are said to be readying a club-record bid for Darwin Nunez but are only one of six clubs interested in the forward.

As reported by The Athletic: ‘David Ornstein reported in April that the scrum of elite sides gathering to register an interest has been streamlined slightly, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain among the contenders to sign him.

‘West Ham United failed with a bid in January. Newcastle United tried too. His former agent (more on that shortly) suggested that Atletico Madrid were the club who had shown the most interest’.

Despite our bold intentions to not be drawn into a bidding war, it’s hard to see how Benfica wouldn’t want to play the field a little amidst high levels of interest in the 22-year-old.

Although some of these bids are from a previous transfer window, it’s safe to assume that all six clubs will be wanting to make a further enquiry in the this summer period.

We’ll have to see what the club decides to do with this transfer but it looks like the 34-goal man is one of the hottest properties in Europe.

