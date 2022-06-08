(Video) Fabio Carvalho scores minutes after coming off the bench for Portugal Under 21s in Euros qualifier

Despite not being able to sign until the 1st of July, Fabio Carvalho has been confirmed as a Liverpool player.

Much like many other members of our squad though, his season still isn’t over and he has been representing his nation after the end of the Championship season.

Coming onto the field against Liechtenstein Under 21s, our latest signing scored the seventh goal of the evening for the Portuguese.

The game ended 9-0 but the goal scored by the 19-year-old will gather the most attention amongst our supporters.

The former Fulham man converted after the ball was played back to him on the penalty spot and, in truth, the ‘keeper should have done a lot better with the shot that was fired at him.

Nevertheless, it will stand our new attacker in good stead for his final international game of the season and then going into pre-season with the Reds next month.

You can watch the video of Carvalho’s goal via @D_lfc_x on Twitter:

Carvalho scoring 2 minutes after coming on 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/JzUHyXLTAO — Dan (@D_lfc_x) June 7, 2022

