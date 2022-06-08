(Video) Sadio Mane scores 98th minute winner for Senegal in his final international fixture of the season

Despite plenty of rumours about his club football, Sadio Mane is continuing to produce fine performances for his nation.

Following up a hat-trick in his last performance for Senegal, our No.10 has now scored a last-minute penalty for his side in a dramatic game with Rwanda.

As qualifying for the 2023 AFCON is now well underway, it was an important victory for the champions and came after a controversial penalty call.

With the game nearing the end, it wasn’t until the 98th minute that the 30-year-old was given the chance to dispatch the winning moment of the game.

That is now the final international fixture that our Senegalese attacker will be playing this season and so his summer has finally begun.

It’s likely to be one full of speculation but let’s hope it ends with him still playing for Liverpool and aiding our bid for more trophies next season.

You can watch the video of Mane’s goal via @CAF_Online on Twitter:

📹 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒: 🇷🇼 0-1 🇸🇳 With a last-minute goal against Rwanda, Senegal top our 12th group via a Sadio Mane strike 💯#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 | @FERWAFA | @Fsfofficielle pic.twitter.com/0PoBU3ENqx — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 7, 2022

