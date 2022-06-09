20-year-old Arsenal star ‘reluctant to commit’ his long-term future to the club ‘amid interest from Liverpool’

Liverpool may well be about to secure Darwin Nunez but that doesn’t meant that our shopping for forwards is done.

As reported by The Mirror: ‘Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal contract expires in 2024 and he appears reluctant to commit his long-term future to the club amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

‘The Arsenal winger’s contract expires in 2024 and the club want to tie him down to a long-term deal. Talks with Saka’s representatives are ongoing but the player is seemingly reluctant to commit his future to the Gunners unless a release clause can be included in his new deal’.

READ MORE: Seven Liverpool players set to depart this summer with club legend, CL final starter and club-record holder amongst them

The 20-year-old has had a very impressive past few seasons for the Gunners and at international level for England too, turning heads across the Premier League.

With just two years left on his current deal, the attacker could be willing to let his contract wind down and pave the way for a move to ourselves or Manchester City in the future.

If we could get Bukayo Saka at Anfield and on a cheap deal, it would be a great addition to the attacking options in our squad.

#Ep53 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Paris debacle, reviewing Liverpool’s season… & more!