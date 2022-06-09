“A dream come true” – Conor Bradley on a ‘mad year’ for club and country after making senior debuts for both this season

It’s been a breakthrough season for several members of Liverpool’s academy and that was also the case for Conor Bradley.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the 18-year-old said: “It’s been a mad year for me personally being called up to the senior team this time last year and then starting against Greece, I just try and take it all in my stride and keep working hard and keep doing what I usually do.

“I feel I have come on leaps and bounds over the last year and hopefully I can do something from now until next year.”

Talking about the opportunities handed to him this season, the right-back said: “It was really was a dream come true when I stepped out onto the pitch and heard all the fans singing, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“Coming on in Europe was also very special. It was a wonderful night and I was thankful to Jurgen for me giving me the chance.

“Everyone knows all about the manager. He helps you so much.”

Given the fight for a back up role behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Northern Irishman may be hoping that reported target Calvin Ramsay isn’t signed for the club.

Whatever the outcome though, the boyhood Red will be hoping that he can make a mark on Jurgen Klopp’s team in the next few seasons at Anfield.

It’s also great to hear his appreciation and adoration for the boss, something which may stand him in good stead for the future.

