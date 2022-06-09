Cesc Fabregas on the three AS Monaco players that he ‘would like to see at Liverpool’

Liverpool appear to be in the transfer market and with some money to spend this summer, Cesc Fabregas has suggested three players he’d like to see at Anfield.

Speaking with RMC Sport, the 35-year-old said: “When I came, Thierry (Henry) and Vadim (Vasilyev) also asked me to help grow the young people. It was an important point.

“Today, I feel like I have won the respect and sympathy of this younger generation. I hope I have helped. We like each other. I will continue to follow them, exchange with them. I would like to see (Youssouf) Fofana, (Sofiane) Diop or (Aurelien) Tchouameni at Bayern or Liverpool!”

The Monaco midfielder clearly has a lot of first-hand experience of all three mentioned players, with Aurelien Tchouameni being the most well known and least likely transfer because of his reported deal with Real Madrid.

In Youssouf Fofana, the former Arsenal man has listed another central midfielder who has played 52 games this season at 23-years-old.

With Sofiane Diop, the 22-year-old is an attacking player who can perform across the front three and has 16 goal involvements in 45 games for the Ligue 1 outfit.

It does seems like the former Chelsea midfielder is a fan of Jurgen Klopp and the Reds, maybe he’s after a job as a scout in the future!

