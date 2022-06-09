Darwin Nunez set to be handed lucrative five figure salary after Liverpool reportedly agree personal terms

Liverpool have yet to agree a deal for Darwin Nunez despite reports claiming to the contrary, though it is understood that personal terms in principle have been arranged with the 22-year-old.

The former Almeria striker is reportedly set to earn roughly £98k-a-week at Anfield should the transfer go through as planned.

Darwin Nunez has agreed a five year contract and will earn €6m per year at Liverpool. (Approx £98.6k per week) [@pedromsepulveda] pic.twitter.com/SugjiSh319 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 9, 2022

The arrangement would see the forward become one of the top earners at Liverpool Football Club.

READ MORE: Ornstein & Pearce confirm Liverpool have ‘moved a step closer’ to completing Nunez deal

Some have reported far higher figures, which we would have to question given the potential difficulty in agreeing a further contract extension should Nunez later desire a salary package beyond the constraints of our wage structure.

Mo Salah is certainly a solid indicator of the struggles in that area, with the Egyptian international still yet to agree on fresh terms with only a year remaining on his contract.

It’s a discussion we shouldn’t necessarily have to worry about until a few years down the line, though it makes sense for us to be handing Nunez a contract that reflects his current value without making the possibility of an extension difficult in future.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded