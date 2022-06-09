Darwin Nunez set to be handed lucrative five figure salary after Liverpool reportedly agree personal terms

Liverpool have yet to agree a deal for Darwin Nunez despite reports claiming to the contrary, though it is understood that personal terms in principle have been arranged with the 22-year-old.

The former Almeria striker is reportedly set to earn roughly £98k-a-week at Anfield should the transfer go through as planned.

The arrangement would see the forward become one of the top earners at Liverpool Football Club.

Some have reported far higher figures, which we would have to question given the potential difficulty in agreeing a further contract extension should Nunez later desire a salary package beyond the constraints of our wage structure.

Mo Salah is certainly a solid indicator of the struggles in that area, with the Egyptian international still yet to agree on fresh terms with only a year remaining on his contract.

It’s a discussion we shouldn’t necessarily have to worry about until a few years down the line, though it makes sense for us to be handing Nunez a contract that reflects his current value without making the possibility of an extension difficult in future.

