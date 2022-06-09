Ex-Red says he’d ‘love to see’ Harry Kane at Liverpool but admits he’d be ‘very surprised if the deal came off’

The talk around town may be the possible signing of Darwin Nunez but one ex-Red would love to see Harry Kane at Anfield.

Speaking with bettingodds.com, Glen Johnson said: “Personally, I’d love to see him at Liverpool. I think he’d be a great fit for them. We know how Liverpool do their business and I don’t think they’d break the bank for someone of Harry’s age.

“I know he’s not old but Liverpool don’t do that sort of thing. I’d be very surprised if the deal came off, but I’d like to see it happen.”

Discussions around the striker came following some tenuous links between the England captain and ourselves, following the end of the Premier League season.

There’s no doubt that the 28-year-old would offer a lot of goals to Jurgen Klopp’s team but with his age and price not being ideal, it would be a huge surprise to see him arrive.

As it also looks as though a certain 22-year-old Uruguayan could be on the brink of arriving on Merseyside too, this move for the Tottenham man probably always be nothing more than speculation.

