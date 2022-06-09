Fabrizio Romano provides Dawin Nunez update – confirms ‘crucial hours/days ahead’ as Liverpool fight for ‘formal proposal’

It’s set to be a Darwin Nunez heavy few days and Liverpool fans will be eagerly refreshing feeds of ‘transfer experts’ like Fabrizio Romano.

As reported by the 29-year-old: ‘Liverpool are preparing official bid for Darwin Núñez for €80m plus add ons after opening talks with Benfica. No formal proposal yet – verbal talks ongoing, waiting for key steps. 🇺🇾 #LFC

‘Manchester United, still in contact with Darwin Núñez’s agent. Crucial hours/days ahead’.

The push from Julian Ward and FSG will be to get this deal signed and sealed quickly, it’s certainly not like us to have a long-drawn public battle for any player.

Let’s hope the formalities are sorted quickly and that we can get some official announcements from either club, or the player, soon.

Manchester United’s presence shouldn’t have too much impact on our deal though, with the prospect of Jurgen Klopp and Anfield being a much more exciting one for the 22-year-old.

