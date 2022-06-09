Finances around Darwin Nunez deal broken down by Ornstein & Pearce as Liverpool move closer to completing transfer

Liverpool’s pursuit of Darwin Nunez continues to move in a positive direction with talks ongoing around the structure of a potential deal with Benfica.

James Pearce and David Ornstein confirmed that the transfer in question is expected to require a figure amounting to roughly £85.5m.

“Sources indicate that nothing has been signed with the player and that there is no agreement in place between the clubs,” the reporters wrote in a joint piece for The Athletic.

“Any deal Benfica do to sell Nunez is expected to be worth around €100 million (£85.5 million) in total.

“Discussions are thought to be ongoing over the structure of the deal. Benfica are believed to want around €80 million guaranteed with a further €20 million in performance related add-ons they deem to be realistic.”

This supports prior reports on the fees associated, with the up front cost said to be £68m with £17m worth of add-ons attached.

Having registered 34 goals in 41 games this season (across all competitions), the Uruguayan international is certainly no stranger to the back of the net – an attribute that will reassure the coaching staff in light of the quality of player going out the door in Sadio Mane.

Should we manage to secure close to the £42.5m asking price for our No.10, it would mean a significant chunk of our signing’s fee paid off early in the transfer window.

With the midfield identified as the next area of interest, there’s no question that it would support our efforts to tie up another target quickly.

Ibrahim Sangare attracted the attention of our scouts in the prior campaign, though there’s yet to be any further movement on that front as things stand.

