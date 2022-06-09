‘I wish we had him at LFC’ – Ex-Red Jose Enrique on ‘one of the best strikers in the world’ and ‘underrated’ Harry Kane

It’s seems more unlikely than ever with the Darwin Nunez news coming in thick and fast but one ex-Red would love to see Harry Kane at Liverpool.

Writing on Twitter, Jose Enrique said: ‘Very underrated Harry sometimes because he plays for Tottenham and didn’t win any trophies but for me one of the best strikers in the world.

‘He has everything, I wish we had him at LFC’

READ MORE: ‘Nunez is about to be a Liverpool player’ with ‘full agreement between clubs’ confirmed for Liverpool by Portuguese press

There’s no doubting that the England captain would score plenty of goals in Jurgen Klopp’s side and could very well be a brilliant signing for the Reds.

However, with us now set to break the bank on the Benfica striker and him being six years younger than the Tottenham Hotspur man – this deal will never happen.

If we do sign the Uruguayan though, it shows that FSG have the facility to make a huge marquee signing when we need and want to.

You can view Enrique’s thoughts on Kane via @Jesanchez3 on Twitter:

Very underated Harry sometimes because he play for tottenham and didn't win any trophies but for me one of the best strikers in the world.he has everything.i wish we had him at LFC pic.twitter.com/QoOs16Zoju — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 7, 2022

#Ep53 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Paris debacle, reviewing Liverpool’s season… & more!