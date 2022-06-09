Journalist issues damning Bayern verdict as Liverpool could make German champions look foolish with ‘masterstroke’ Nunez transfer

Bayern Munich look increasingly likely to get their man in Sadio Mane according to a variety of reports, despite infuriating Liverpool with a dismal second bid.

Speaking on the matter, Manuel Veth noted on Twitter that the Reds’ pursuit of Darwin Nunez was something of a ‘masterstroke’ with the German champions failing to take advantage of the right player on the market.

Darwin Núñez is the player that #Bayern should have targeted. Signing the Uruguayan, record fee or not, and selling Sadio Mané to the Rekordmeister will turn out to be a masterstroke by Klopp and #LFC. Some might see Núñez critically, but he will become a world star. — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) June 8, 2022

With Robert Lewandowski eyeing up a move to Barcelona, the rationale guiding the Bavarians’ pursuit of the Senegalese international is undoubtedly to provide an instant injection of quality and experience to the squad that will be lost by the Poland star’s potential exit.

That having been said, it’s a clear indication of the forward-thinking underpinning our recruitment efforts under Michael Edwards and, now, Julian Ward, with Nunez set to lead the line for the long-term.

Divided across at least eight years at the top of the sport, £68m (an upfront fee touted by multiple publications) looks something of a bargain for a talent highly regarded across Europe.

Only time will tell whether this is money well spent for Liverpool, though we simply don’t tend to gamble when throwing around such large sums – as the prior club-record signing of Virgil van Dijk proves.

