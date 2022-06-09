Journalist who broke Luis Diaz to Liverpool shares major update in Darwin Nunez pursuit & confirms Klopp chat

Darwin Nunez has given his priority to signing with Liverpool following a chat with Jurgen Klopp.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Pipe Sierra, the journalist many will no doubt remember first broke the news of the Reds’ interest in Luis Diaz.

🚨 From Uruguay told me Darwin Núñez (22) has given priority to his signing with #Liverpool. He even already spoke with Jürgen Klopp 🔴 👀 Now everything is ready for the ‘Reds’ to finalize the negotiation with #Benfica. They are working on it; no deal yet pic.twitter.com/67PFx8cnSC — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) June 9, 2022

Whilst a deal is yet to be agreed between Benfica and the Anfield-based outfit, there’s a growing level of confidence that appropriate terms will be thrashed out between the two sides.

READ MORE: European football expert explains what Liverpool are potentially getting in ‘terrific’ Darwin Nunez

It would mark a phenomenal start to life as our sporting director for Michael Edwards’ protege, Julian Ward, securing a move for one of the most exciting talents in world football as Sadio Mane appears poised to depart for Bavaria.

Able to play out wide on the left-flank and straight through the middle, the 22-year-old would replace much of the versatility lost from the potential sale of our world-class No.10.

Having registered a ludicrous 34 goals in 41 games (across all competitions), the Uruguayan stands out as a distinctly more goal-centric threat up top, in a similar vein to Diogo Jota with whom he will surely be in direct competition.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded