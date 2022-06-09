Liverpool could get Nunez for smaller up front fee as Reds expect to fund deal with Mane sale – Telegraph’s chief football writer

Liverpool are expecting Bayern Munich to meet their £42.5m valuation for Sadio Mane, which will reportedly be utilised to help fund a move for Darwin Nunez.

This comes courtesy of The Telegraph’s chief football writer, Sam Wallace, who notes that ‘around’ a £60m up front fee (plus add-ons ranging from £15-20m) could be enough to secure the signing of the talented Benfica star.

The Uruguayan international enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Portuguese outfit last term, racking up 34 goals in 41 games (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Transfer journalist drops huge hint Liverpool close to sealing Darwin Nunez transfer with Benfica

A figure amounting to £68m up front (with £17m in add-ons) has been cited by press in Portugal, with it understood that the player has agreed on personal terms with his potential new club.

The sticking point does remain Mane’s exit to Bayern Munich, with the German champions having insulted our negotiators with an unachievable series of add-ons attached to their second bid.

With Robert Lewandowski’s future looking increasingly uncertain, however, one might argue that the Bavarians aren’t arguing from a total position of strength, which may help speed up talks.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded