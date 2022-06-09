Liverpool set to repeat Tottenham transfer gazumping as journalist shares how close Nunez was to Man Utd move

Manchester United look set to join Tottenham on the sidelines as another transfer bridesmaid should Liverpool complete a move for exciting Benfica hitman, Darwin Nunez.

Reporting on negotiations between the two outfits on Twitter, Terrace Transfer Talk host Terry Flewers shared that the Red Devils had been ‘close to a deal’ with the Eagles for the 22-year-old striker.

Manchester United were very serious and close to a deal but once Liverpool became serious in their approach Nunez’s mind changed. A lot would need to go wrong now for #lfc not to sign him. — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) June 9, 2022

According to reports in Portugal, an agreement has already been struck between the Merseysiders and the Primeira Liga-based side to the tune of £68m with performance-based add-ons attached.

Our proficiency in the transfer market under Michael Edwards is well known to many beyond the borders of Merseyside and it would appear that Julian Ward will not disappoint when it comes to preserving the legacy of the recruitment team’s former commander in chief.

Considering the quality of the player we’re likely to see go in the opposite direction to Nunez, it’s a remarkably quick reaction from our new sporting director as we look to keep the pace with a Manchester City side that has recently added global superstar Erling Haaland to its ranks.

