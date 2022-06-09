Liverpool to ‘hold face-to-face talks’ with official in charge of ‘UEFA’s independent review’ and answer Hogan’s ’13 questions’

Liverpool supporters and officials were outraged at the handling of the Champions League final and are eager for answers from UEFA.

As reported by James Pearce in The Athletic: ‘Liverpool officials are set to hold face-to-face talks with the man appointed to lead UEFA’s independent review into the shocking scenes that marred the Champions League final in Paris.

‘Anfield chiefs are keen to establish which experts will be joining Portuguese politician Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues on the panel, and the exact timeline for publishing his report.

‘Liverpool wrote to UEFA last week with 13 questions they wanted answering. The priority for chief executive Billy Hogan has been to secure guarantees that the review process will be independent, thorough and transparent.

‘UEFA has since responded, without specific answers to each of the questions raised, but explaining the rationale for appointing Dr Rodrigues as chair’.

It’s great that Billy Hogan and the club are being so firm on this, as anyone outside the stadium will know just how bad the treatment of our supporters was.

We deserve answers and it’s typical from the European governing body for football that they chose to answer none of the 13 questions posed to them.

Let’s hope the ‘independent’ review can reveal the truth that we are all already fully aware of.

