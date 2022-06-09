Liverpool’s scouts think Darwin Nunez is most similar to a former Manchester United & PSG star, says Fabrizio Romano

The understanding around Darwin Nunez seems to be that he will offer something different to Liverpool’s current batch of forwards, should the Reds finalise a deal with Benfica for his services.

The Merseysiders are thought by some publications and commentators to have settled on personal terms with the exciting 22-year-old who has earnt comparisons to ex-Manchester United man, Edinson Cavani, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“I think Darwin can slightly change the way Liverpool play. Certainly he is a more traditional striker than Firmino or Diogo Jota,” the journalist told Caught Offside.

“In the Liverpool scouting department they have always considered him as a similar type of centre-forward to Edinson Cavani.

“I believe anyone who buys Nunez will find a fantastic player, with incredible killer-instinct when it comes to scoring. His record last season was excellent – 34 goals in total, including six in ten games in the Champions League.”

The transfer for the former Almeria hitman is likely to exceed £60m up front with achievable performance-related bonuses attached.

In footage we’ve seen here at the Empire of the Kop, we’ve noticed something of a tendency to drift to the left-flank, even when operating as a central forward, which could potentially interfere with Luis Diaz.

That being said, Jurgen Klopp is known to appreciate interchanging movement, and it’s a habit that could potentially be utilised to our advantage if the Colombian international is encouraged to cut into the box when his potential new teammate moves toward the touchline.

What may make Nunez a particularly exciting forward option, however, is his ability to act as both a plan a and a plan b, with the Eagles star well known for his heading ability, which could prove greatly useful to a side that, at times, was wasteful with its crossing.

