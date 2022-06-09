Man Utd mount late challenge to Liverpool’s Nunez pursuit; Portuguese insider confirms talks between Ten Hag & Jorge Mendes

Posted by
Man Utd mount late challenge to Liverpool’s Nunez pursuit; Portuguese insider confirms talks between Ten Hag & Jorge Mendes

Manchester United have reportedly attempted mounted a late challenge to Liverpool’s talks with Benfica over the future of Darwin Nunez as Erik ten Hag meets with Jorge Mendes in Portugal.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Pedro Sepulveda, with the Reds still yet to agree a deal with the Primeira Liga outfit for the services of their 34 goal hitman.

The Merseysiders were thought to have gained the lead in the race for the Uruguayan striker with the player having identified Jurgen Klopp’s men as his first-choice club.

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez set to be handed lucrative five figure salary after Liverpool reportedly agree personal terms

Given that Nunez has already made his mind up on a preferred destination, it’s difficult to imagine what exactly the Red Devils can offer to steal a march on their bitter league rivals.

It should be remembered, of course, that we have still yet to finalise a deal with Benfica, which does at least leave the door open to a potential intervention from another interested party.

An appropriate bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane – which will help finance a move for the former Almeria centre-forward – has yet to arrive, though an agreement being reached with the Eagles wouldn’t appear to be contingent on the Senegalese first exiting Anfield.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top