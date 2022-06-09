Man Utd mount late challenge to Liverpool’s Nunez pursuit; Portuguese insider confirms talks between Ten Hag & Jorge Mendes

Manchester United have reportedly attempted mounted a late challenge to Liverpool’s talks with Benfica over the future of Darwin Nunez as Erik ten Hag meets with Jorge Mendes in Portugal.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Pedro Sepulveda, with the Reds still yet to agree a deal with the Primeira Liga outfit for the services of their 34 goal hitman.

❗️Jorge Mendes is having a meeting with Ten Hag in Portugal. @ManUtd is trying to steal @Darwinn99 from @LFC . Darwin Núñez wants to play @ChampionsLeague . Next hours will be decisive. 🔴 Liverpool's offer: 💰 100 million euros to @SLBenfica

✍🏼 5 years contract https://t.co/l769E919jP pic.twitter.com/ipr2PKgQ6R — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) June 9, 2022

The Merseysiders were thought to have gained the lead in the race for the Uruguayan striker with the player having identified Jurgen Klopp’s men as his first-choice club.

Given that Nunez has already made his mind up on a preferred destination, it’s difficult to imagine what exactly the Red Devils can offer to steal a march on their bitter league rivals.

It should be remembered, of course, that we have still yet to finalise a deal with Benfica, which does at least leave the door open to a potential intervention from another interested party.

An appropriate bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane – which will help finance a move for the former Almeria centre-forward – has yet to arrive, though an agreement being reached with the Eagles wouldn’t appear to be contingent on the Senegalese first exiting Anfield.

