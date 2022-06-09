Manchester United are ‘contemplating a surprise’ £10m bid for 28-year-old Liverpool midfielder and breaking 58-year record

Liverpool and Manchester United haven’t successfully negotiated a transfer in 58 years but could this be about to change?

As reported by Alex Crook from TalkSport: ‘Manchester United are contemplating a surprise raid on bitter rivals Liverpool for want-away Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

‘Oxlade-Chamberlain is desperate to leave Anfield having started only nine Premier League games last season.

‘If Liverpool are willing to accept a knockdown fee of £10m, the Red Devils would be seriously interested in bringing Oxlade-Chamberlain across the north west’.

It would certainly raise eyebrows around the footballing world if the two great rivals were to come to a deal over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, making it seem unlikely.

On paper, it does seem like a good deal for the player though as our No.15 will be looking for more game time and is good enough to play for most teams within the Premier League.

The fee may be a little lower than expected but a deal could be met between the clubs.

That would leave a final decision on the former Arsenal man, who would surely ruin any relationship with our fans if he agreed to a move to Old Trafford.

