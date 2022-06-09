‘Nunez is about to be a Liverpool player’ with ‘full agreement between clubs’ confirmed for Liverpool by Portuguese press

Darwin Nunez looks set to become our second signing of the summer as news has been confirmed of an agreed deal.

As reported by Record, the same Portuguese news outlet that first broke the news about a possible move for the Uruguayan: ‘There is already a full agreement between clubs. Forward will be the second most expensive sale in Portuguese football.

‘Darwin Núñez is about to be a Liverpool player. The English club has already reached an agreement with Benfica in view of the payment of 100 million euros’.

It’s already been confirmed that the €100 million will be broken up into up front and add-on based payments to Benfica, so this move appears to be all but rubber stamped at present.

Now Liverpool will push to get the personal terms agreed before arranging medicals and further checks on the 22-year-old.

This really has been a whirlwind deal for the man with 34 goals in his last campaign and there has been a clear effort from our club to get this done swiftly, which certainly looks to be the case.

