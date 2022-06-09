‘Nunez wants Anfield’ – Liverpool and Darwin Nunez have agreement with ‘positive dialogue open over record fee’ with Benfica

Liverpool are aiming to get Darwin Nunez signed, sealed and delivered, as they reach an agreement with the player.

As reported by David Maddock from the Daily Mirror: ‘Liverpool propose structured deal for Darwin Nunez – won’t match Benfica valuation of €100m outright, but prepared to pay around £65m down, and top up with add-ons.

‘No formal offer yet, but positive dialogue open over #LFC record fee. Nunez wants Anfield’.

It’s certainly positive news that we have been able to find an agreement on the fee, with add-ons allowing room for a decreased price up front and time for us to recoup the money through sales.

If we want the player, the player wants the move and we have met the wanted price from Benfica – it’s hard to see this transfer dragging on much longer.

When FSG want a deal, it tends to happy quickly and smoothly – let’s hope this is another repeat performance and that we see the Uruguayan in our red shirt soon.

