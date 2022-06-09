Ornstein & Pearce confirm Liverpool have ‘moved a step closer’ to completing Nunez deal

Liverpool have agreed on personal terms with Darwin Nunez in principle ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, moving ‘a step closer’ to finalising a move.

This comes courtesy of David Ornstein and James Pearce at The Athletic, with the reporter noting that an agreement between the two clubs has still yet to be reached despite conflicting reports.

The Merseysiders are thought to be keen admirers of the 22-year-old attacker, particularly in light of the increased likelihood of Sadio Mane parting ways with the Anfield-based outfit.

Record had claimed that a deal amounting to £68m up front and £17m in performance-related add-ons had been struck.

That being said, it would appear that some further negotiation around the structure of a deal must take place before we can witness the Uruguayan in the famous red shirt.

It’s a big ask of any potential incoming to replace one of the most prolific and reliable forwards in world football over the last five years in Mane, though the fee being thrown about would suggest that we have a great deal of faith in Nunez’s ability to slot into the side smoothly.

