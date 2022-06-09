Seven Liverpool players set to depart this summer with club legend, CL final starter and club-record holder amongst them

The end of every season brings with it a certain number of departures and Liverpool are set to lose seven players.

From the first-team to the academy, it’s a sad day to say bye to most players and this will be the same for everyone on this year’s list.

As confirmed by the club, the lads leaving are: ‘Divock Origi, Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff and Sean Wilson’.

What more can be said about Divock Origi? The man, the myth and the bonafide club legend received a great send off and leaves with 55 goal contributions in 175 games and having won six trophies at Anfield.

Loris Karius may feel the most hard done to of all departing players with his last game for the club coming during the 2018 Champions League final. After investing less than £5 million in the ‘keeper, he managed 22 clean sheets in 49 games for the Reds – the fourth highest clean sheet percentage of any stopper in our history to have played 49 times or more.

Sheyi Ojo signed with the club back in 2011, recording 13 appearances and seven loan spells. Another serial loanne and holder of the esteemed record of the club’s youngest goal scorer is Ben Woodburn who has been with the academy since he was 8-years-old.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner, a boyhood Red, was part of this season’s FA Cup campaign and departs alongside Luis Longstaff who started in the famous 2019 League Cup game against Aston Villa, when eight players made their debuts. Sean Wilson never managed a first-team appearance but will be heading to pastures new as well.

It’s sad to see so many stories end but most of our supporters will be raising a glass highest to our legendary No.27 at the end of the month.

