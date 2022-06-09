Spartak Moscow mock Bayern’s ‘laughable’ Mane offer in hilarious online post

It seems that Liverpool’s negotiators were not the only ones who found Bayern Munich’s latest bid for Sadio Mane to be a little ridiculous.

Spartak Moscow took a dig at the German champions on their Twitter account by sharing a fake bid for Alexander Sobolev from the side in an apparent reference to the add-ons attached to the second offer for the Reds’ No.10.

In terms thought of as ‘laughable’ by club officials (as reported by The Athletic), the Bavarians’ most recent attempt would have required the Senegalese international to secure both the Ballon d’Or and Champions League in three successive seasons.

It’s not a particularly good look for an outfit evidently used to getting its own way with domestic transfers – a tactic that simply won’t work with our own shrewd recruitment team.

Given Bayern’s own valuation of Robert Lewandowski (a player three years Mane’s senior) amid interest from Barcelona, one can hardly blame Liverpool for pointing out that our former Southampton ace should cost a similar amount to the Poland international.

Indeed, one report has made it clear that we remain committed to the prospect of a receiving a fee in excess of £40m for the winger-turned-striker’s signature – an amount that would go some way to covering the cost of a move for Darwin Nunez.

