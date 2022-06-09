‘The Premier League is in sight’ – Uruguayan journalist says Darwin Nunez and his agent will decide his ‘fate’ in ‘these next hours’

It has been very much perceived that the decision of Darwin Nunez to join Liverpool is complete but perhaps that isn’t the full truth.

As reported by Uruguayan journalist Sebas Giovanelli: ‘LFC improve their offer again for Darwin Nuñez. In these next hours the player and his agent Jorge Méndez will choose the fate of the footballer.

‘The Premier League is in sight. Man United and Newcastle continue to bid’.

READ MORE: Liverpool to ‘hold face-to-face talks’ with official in charge of ‘UEFA’s independent review’ and answer Hogan’s ’13 questions’

The media in the home nation of the 22-year-old seem to think the Premier League is a certainty but not the club, despite Jurgen Klopp’s side appearing to be in pole position.

It’s reassuring to hear that this is set to be decided in the next few hours though and many of our supporters would love to close the working week with a new transfer sown up.

For now, we wait. Whether it’s hours, days or weeks we will have to see but that’s all part of the fun of the summer transfer window – isn’t it?.

You can view the update on Nunez via @SebasGiovanelli on Twitter:

NOW| @LFC improve the offer again for Darwin Nuñez. In these hours the player and his agent Jorge Méndez will choose the fate of the footballer. The @premierleague in sight. @ManUtd y @NUFC continue to bid. pic.twitter.com/bPHjzAvPWt — Sebas Giovanelli (@SebasGiovanelli) June 9, 2022

#Ep53 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Paris debacle, reviewing Liverpool’s season… & more!