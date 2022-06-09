Transfer journalist drops huge hint Liverpool close to sealing Darwin Nunez transfer with Benfica

Liverpool appear to have taken the lead in the race for Darwin Nunez’s signature ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

In a somewhat suggestive tweet online by transfer journalist, Gianluigi Longari, a deal may be closer to completion than some realise after the reporter previously shared an update on the club agreeing personal terms with the Uruguayan international.

The transfer is thought to amount to £85m, according to Record’s report from Portugal, with Jurgen Klopp’s men forking out £68m up front.

Significant as that amount seems, we’re likely to see the fee offset by some player sales in the upcoming window, including that of Sadio Mane with the club said to be holding out for £42.5m from Bayern Munich.

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Neco Williams, Taki Minamino and Nathaniel Phillips are other potential outgoings that would theoretically help us amass in excess of £90m, more than covering the sum splashed out on Nunez.

We at EOTK are expecting to see further additions to the squad made before the window closes too, with a move for Calvin Ramsey close to completion and midfield options being assessed following a failed attempt to secure the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni.

