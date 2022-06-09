(Video) Agbonlahor tells Liverpool they need two signings beyond Nunez to challenge Manchester City next term

Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Liverpool need to focus on bringing in new midfielders in the summer in order to properly challenge Manchester City next term.

The former Aston Villa hitman cited Thiago Alcantara’s injury struggles and the general ageing of the club’s first-choice midfield trio as evidence of the need for proper investment into the middle of the park.

The Merseysiders were thought to be seriously interested in Aurelien Tchouameni prior to Real Madrid sealing the signature of the highly-rated Frenchman.

🔴 “Liverpool need midfielders!” 🤕 “Thiago gets injuries, Henderson’s legs are going to start going!” ✅ “Get two midfielders and Nunez, they’ll challenge Man City next season.” Gabby Agbonlahor says #LFC have to strengthen in the middle of the park. pic.twitter.com/XP7eU7ZGu1 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 9, 2022