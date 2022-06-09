(Video) Arnaut Danjuma discusses ‘interest from Liverpool’ and why there is ‘unfinished business for me in England’

Arnaut Danjuma has been a relatively long-term transfer target for Liverpool and he has discussed links between himself and the club.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 25-year-old said: “It’s a bit of a funny story, to be fair.

“We’ve all read what has been said in the press, but I am a quick learner. I did an interview in Holland saying I’m aware of the interest. They asked me if I was aware of it and I am, as everyone is. I’m aware of it, you are aware of it because it has been in the press. My phone literally went off all the time.

“In that sense, I am aware of it because of the media but I never actually confirmed the interest from Liverpool because the only one that confirms it to me is my team. I haven’t heard anything from my team and as it stands now, I am enjoying my football at Villarreal. I am really happy there. We had a fantastic season.

“Unai Emery has been fantastic to me. The striking coach has been fantastic to me. The entire club has been unbelievable to me so I’d never in that way downgrade the club I’m playing for.’

“There is definitely unfinished business for me in England.

“If you look back to the reasons why I joined Bournemouth initially it was for me to play Premier League football”.

It’s rare to see a player address an individual club and the possible transfer links to them, meaning that this could very well be seen as a ‘come and get me’ plea from the Dutchman.

It’s clear that the Villarreal man is happy in Spain but should an offer arise from ourselves, or any other top club in Europe, it looks like his head could be turned.

The man with 20 goal involvements in 34 games could well be an asset to our forward line, if Jurgen Klopp wants to add one more player this summer.

You can watch Danjuma’s comments on Liverpool via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"There is definitely unfinished business in England" 👀 Villarreal striker Arnaut Danjuma plays down links to Liverpool but says he is aware of the links 👇

