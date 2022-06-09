(Video) ‘Proving problematic’ – Dominic King drops troubling update on Salah’s Liverpool contract talks

Dominic King has claimed that contract talks between Liverpool and Mo Salah are ‘proving problematic’, with the renowned journalist referencing speculation suggesting that the Egyptian would be prepared to move to another Premier League club, if necessary.

It’s most likely a scare tactic being put forward by the No.11’s entourage, with the player unlikely to be willing to ruin his relationship with the Reds’ fanbase in a potential move to a direct rival.

With space in the wage bill set to be freed up with Sadio Mane’s likely departure to Bayern Munich, of course, one might imagine that such an exit might help facilitate an agreement should we wish to offer an improved deal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT:

🤯 “It’s proving problematic! I’ve seen stories that he’d go to another #PL club!” 💰 “Which suggests it’s all about money!” 🔥 “He’ll never get what he’s got at #LFC elsewhere! Will Salah see sense and sign?!”@DominicKing_DM on Mo Salah’s future 👀 pic.twitter.com/mGINpYp0q3 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 9, 2022