Bayern Munich line up former Liverpool man after being ‘unsuccessful with two bids’ for Sadio Mane already

Sadio Mane seems to be lining up a departure from Liverpool but Bayern Munich’s two failed bids has led them to lining up a new target.

As reported by The Mirror: ‘Raheem Sterling’s future at Manchester City remains uncertain with only one year remaining on the England international’s contract at the Etihad Stadium.

‘Liverpool star Sadio Mane has already outlined his intention to leave Anfield this summer and Bayern Munich are the big favourites to sign the Senegalese forward. However, the German club will need to look elsewhere if they are unable to strike a deal to sign the former Southampton ace, having already been unsuccessful with two bids’.

The prospect of signing Darwin Nunez and keeping our No.10 to play alongside him, would be a dream one for most of our supporters.

However, the likelihood is that we will need to sell the Senegalese forward in order to finance a deal for the 22-year-old from Benfica.

With the German club looking elsewhere though, it does suggest that they may not be close to agreeing a deal with ourselves – as of yet.

